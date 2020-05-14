Pennsylvania couple reunite after being apart for 4 weeks

TROY, Penn. (WETM) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way of life across the country, it has made it particularly difficult for one couple to stay in touch.

Ivan Mathewson is a 90-year-old retired pastor from Rosedale Independent Baptist church. On Wednesday like most days, Ivan spent the morning getting ready for his daily routine, visting his wife Lois.

The two first met at bible vocational school, and Ivan had his eyes on the prize since the day they met.

“I couldn’t wait until the next class to hear what her name was, so as the teacher was reading out the names I had my eye right on her, it was Lois Bundy,” Mathewson said.

Just about every morning Ivan takes the 15 mile drive from his home to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital to see his wife of 69-years, who’s recovering from hip replacement surgery.

“It’s very difficult, the first day I walked around back, I could see her but couldn’t hear a thing, so the next day, I brought my cell phone,” Mathewson said.

Due to COVID-19, Ivan hasn’t been able to physically be with Lois, so he found a way around it. Ivan every morning walks around the building to go stand by Lois’s window, communicating to her by phone.

“‘It’s really wonderful to at least see her through the window and talking on the phone but I haven’t touched her,” Mathewson said.

That was until Wednesday when staff got ready to practice moving her into her husband’s car, so that come Thursday she could go home for good.

Mathewson couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I have an appointment at 9:30 and I’m going to steal a kiss and then tomorrow I can kidnap her and take her home for good,” Mathewson said.

After four weeks of waiting the two were finally able to hold each other once again.