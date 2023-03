LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Pender Pendragons staved off an incredible comeback in the late goings from Oakland-Craig, defeating the Knights 45-42 for the first Class C-2 State title in 10 years.

The Wynot Blue Devils battled defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the Class D-2 State Championship, but fell one shot short in the final ticks 33-32 for a D-2 State runner up finish.