Pender farmer who cut off his own leg to save his life is back on two feet

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) – What some might see as a chore, Kurt Kaser sees as a blessing.

Pender farmer, Kaser says, “I don’t like to sit around.”

This hard-working farmer is used to making tracks until a nearly fatal

mistake stopped him dead in his.

Kaser says, “My leg went in and I knew it was not going to be

good.”

One false step into the opening of his grain auger and Kurt knew that he had lost his leg, but he was determined not to lose his life.

Kaser says, “For some reason, I thought of my pocket knife. No hesitation.”

As the auger pulled at his leg, Kurt pulled out his knife. Cutting through

muscle and nerves, freeing himself from the machine.

Kaser says, “Headed to the house on my elbows, dragging myself. About gave up where I was going because I was getting worn out.”

But giving up is something Kurt has ever been known to do. He made it 200 feet army crawling to a phone and called for help.

Farm Hand, Tyler Hilkemann says, “When we went down to the hospital to see him first things out of his mouth was ‘Why are you guys not working?’ At that point, I knew it wasn’t going to take him long.”

“They told me I wouldn’t have a leg in 6-8 months,” says Kaser.

Proving doctors wrong and the ones that know him right, Kurt was on two feet again in half the time they predicted and back to work before anyone could have expected.

Hilkemann says, “Ever since he got his leg you can’t stop him. One of these

days we might steal it from him, but other than that we aren’t going to be able to stop him and he’ll probably be going until the day he dies.”

Putting one leg in front of the other, it might take him a little longer,

but Kurt has tried to get back to his normal work schedule. Even running the auger that almost took his life.

Hilkemann says, “It just makes you go if he can do it I can do it.”

Kaser says, “You have to have the determination to do it and if you want it

bad enough, you can do anything.”