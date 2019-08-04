Part of Virginia Street to close Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Part of Virginia Street, between 11th Street and 12th Street, will close the morning of Monday, August 5.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Divison says that the closure is for city crews to make utility repairs.

The press release states that residents’ access to their homes and driveways will be available however, street parking will be restricted.

They have set up a detour using 12th Street, Court Street and 11th Street.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division would like to remind drivers to slow down, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.

Weather permitting, the closure should reopen in the afternoon of Monday, August 12.