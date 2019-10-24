Part of southbound I-29 in Council Bluffs to close next week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – Parts of southbound Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs will be closing starting next week.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office said that from exit 56 to exit 55, I-29 will close starting Monday at 10 a.m. The closure is expected to go through November 5.

The closure will allow the contractor will add layers of asphalt to raise parts of the interstate that were impacted by flooding.

Traffic bound for Council Bluffs will be detoured, going south on 16th Street to Nash Boulevard, west on Nash Boulevard to N. 25th Street, north on 25th Street back to I-29 at Exit 55.

Any traffic going past Council Bluffs will be detoured at Exit 71 near Loveland onto eastbound Interstate I-880 to westbound Interstate 80 near Neola at Exit 29, to southbound I-29 at Exit 4.

Due to traffic congestion, The DOT announced that one lane of Northbound I-29 will reopen Monday at 3 p.m. The ask that traffice moving past Council Bluffs to continue using the detour on I-80 and I-880.

To stay up to date on closings of Iowa highways, you can use the DOT’s 511 website.