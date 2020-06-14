Part of Hamilton Blvd. to close Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As of Monday, June 15 Sioux City’s Hamilton Boulevard between West 7th Street and Wesley Parkway will close temporarily for resurfacing.

Work is anticipated to be completed in late July 2020.

Detours will be posted. Access to businesses will be maintained utilizing existing side streets.

Other city roadways scheduled for resurfacing work later this summer include Jackson Street from 36th Street to 39th Street, Jackson Street from 5th Street to 14th Street, and 30th Street from Jackson Street to Jones Street.

Once work begins at the additional locations, only local traffic will be allowed. This work will begin late July 2020 and last through October 2020.