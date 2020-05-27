Parents returning to work struggle with child care

(ABC News) – Some parents are now preparing to physically go back to work but plans are still up in the air about camp and school, and with limited child care options, what are parents supposed to do?

Millions of americans are juggling full time jobs, taking care of the kids and distance learning.

Eager to get the country back to some state of normal, President Trump is pushing for businesses to reopen and for workers to get back on the job. But there is no plan right now to help working parents, while schools and many day care centers are closed.

“There are no networks right now just because of social distancing. You can’t rely on your friend or your family or your neighbor or someone across the street,” Brigid Schulte said.

Under the White House reopening guidelines, states can choose to open some businesses in Phase One, but they cannot open schools until Phase 2.

“My company is currently planning to reopen our office at the end of May,” Lorey Johnson said. “But there are several of us with younger school aged children, and they haven’t said anything. They just haven’t addressed that point yet.

Schools in 48 states and Washington, D.C. closed for the remainder of the academic year. Many summer camps cancelled, including the one Lorey’s 7 year-old daughter was set to attend.

With the current school year winding down, administrators and educators are already deep into planning for the fall, looking at how and when students can safely get back into the classroom.

The president said in early May, young people do well with the virus, but health experts say they’re not in the clear, with some children now suffering from a potential COVID-related inflammatory disease.

A recent ABC News/IPSOS poll finds 69% of Americans said they are not currently willing to send their child back to school.

“I would not feel comfortable sending kids to school right now or to camp. Because you know there’s no vaccine,” Ralphie Aantiago said.

So for the foreseeable future, parents are scrambling. Santiago offered stressed out parents some advice.

“Just to do your best every day with them and make sure that, you know, whatever you are doing that when your child reflects about this in a year, they say that mom and dad did the best they did and had a great time and it was tough, but, you know, I still love my parents,”