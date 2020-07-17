Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District holds annual recycling event

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday, hundreds of cars cycled through Dakota City to recycle.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District held their yearly recycling event.

The area director told KCAU 9 that by noontime, one semi-truck had been nearly filled with items with about 155 cars dropping off old electronics.

“The company from Iowa that is collecting all of this for us. They will take it back into Iowa, and they will recycle it into like type components, so we have plastics and a lot of electronic components and so forth, and they will break them all down and send them down the road and recycle them. So, it’s a great project and a great event,” said Ted Japp, area director of the Papio-Natural Resources District.

Organizers said they are pleased with the turnout and thankful to be able to put old electronics to good use.