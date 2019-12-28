Over a dozen climate change protesters, including Lily Tomlin, arrested at Capital Building

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Congress is on a holiday break and the President is in south Florida.

Actor Jane Fonda and a group of climate change protesters held their weekly fire drill on Friday protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

This week, it was Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin’s turn to be arrested by Capitol police.

Tomlin and more than a dozen other demonstrators were handcuffed on the Capitol steps following a rally on the Capitol lawn.

This was the 12th week of climate protests at the Capitol.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.