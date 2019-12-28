Over a dozen climate change protesters, including Lily Tomlin, arrested at Capital Building

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Congress is on a holiday break and the President is in south Florida.

Actor Jane Fonda and a group of climate change protesters held their weekly fire drill on Friday protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

This week, it was Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin’s turn to be arrested by Capitol police.

Tomlin and more than a dozen other demonstrators were handcuffed on the Capitol steps following a rally on the Capitol lawn.

This was the 12th week of climate protests at the Capitol.