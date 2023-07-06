IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday that over 29,000 students from kindergarten to 12th grade applied for private school vouchers.

As part of the Student First Act, which was signed into law in January, families with household incomes at or below $90,000 for a family of four, or 300% of the federal poverty level, were eligible to apply for an education savings account. The ESA would provide $7,635 to each student to pay for private school tuition.

According to a press release, of the 29,000 applications 17,481 have been approved. Sixty percent of the applications were for students already attending a private school and 40% are for students planning to move from public into a private school.

“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”

Approved ESA accounts may be funded as early as July 15. If a student was approved for an ESA but does not attend an accredited private school by September 30 the account will be closed and the funds will be returned to the general fund.

The Iowa State Education Association released a statement following Gov. Reynolds’ announcement which criticized the extra cost burden the vouchers could have on taxpayers.