Over 200 volunteers help put together Saturday in the Park event.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Saturday in the Park is in full swing. Many Siouxlanders and visitors are taking advantage of the free concert. However, behind the music, food, and fun is a group of people donating their time to set up for the event.

One group of volunteers are with the Sioux City First Church. The group has been volunteering at Saturday in the Park for the past four years.

“But it’s just a way for us to help, to help at one of the largest events here in town,” said Joshua Potter with the Sioux City First Church.

A large event that creates lots of trash and to help out, Potter and his team are putting out over 380 trashcans and 70 recycle bins throughout the park..

“We’ve got folks to help recycling, really big push on recycling this year, usually it just ends up in the trash were trying to split up with recycling bins throughout the park,” said Jason Babor the Saturday in the Park Volunteer Coordinator.

Sioux City First Church has brought out 25 volunteers to help at the event. It’s one way this group is able to give back to the Siouxland community.

“So for us to do that so that the organizers don’t have to do is just a huge help for them so its just important for us to help the city,” said Potter.

But trash and recycling is only a small part of all the work that goes into the Saturday event.

“To keep this a free show we bring in volunteers to help make this happen we have probably 200 people that come out throughout the week,” said Babor.

Volunteers are found setting up fences, coordinating the art alley, and the food vendors area.

There’s a lot of different groups of volunteers that really help make this big show run together and it usually goes fairly smooth,” said Babor.

That’s why Potter and his group plan to continue helping out at the park for years to come.

“We believe that the more we can help the city the more we can help benefit the city,” said Potter.

Many of the volunteers at Saturday in the Park will also be found helping out at the new Water Refill Station. This is an effort to help Siouxlanders stay hydrated while out in the heat enjoying the music at the festival.