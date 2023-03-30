SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger, ISU women’s basketball head coach Matt Campbell, and Cyclones women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly are among the notable Iowa State Cyclones coaches that will be making a pair of appearances in Siouxland.

On May 16th, they will be in Sioux City at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center followed by an appearance in Okoboji at the Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park later that day. Each stop on the tour is free to attend.