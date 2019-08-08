Oscar Carl Vineyard opens for business in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The winemaking business is getting a boost thanks to the efforts of a local family.

After 3 years of development, Sioux City’s Oscar Carl Vineyard is popping the cork on local wines. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce green coats Wednesday hosted a ribbon-cutting at the business just east of the city.

With wine tastings every Friday and Saturday, owners say they’re ready to welcome Siouxlanders to the vineyard.

“We can have bridal showers, small weddings, reunions, birthday parties, business meetings. We can hold up to about 80 people so anything you can imagine we can probably host. We tell them it’s a new building built to look old, but still, when they walk in they say wow and they just really are surprised and it’s really rewarding for us,” says owners Melanie & Roy Olsen.

The vineyard is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m.