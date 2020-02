In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, Adine Roode, founder of the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development center (HERD), plays with Khanysia, a five-month-old albino elephant in Hoedspruit, South Africa. Khanysia was severely wounded by a manmade snare set by a poacher in the lower Kruger park . She was found days later severely dehydrated and brought to the Hoedspruit elephant reab center. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

HOEDSPRUIT, South Africa (AP) — Khanysia is an orphaned, albino elephant injured by a poacher’s snare in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

She was found badly dehydrated in the park and taken to a center to rehabilitate orphaned elephants.

The center has helped the little elephant, now weighing 300 pounds, to recover.

In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, Adine Roode, founder of the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development center (HERD), plays with Khanysia, a five-month-old albino elephant in Hoedspruit, South Africa. Khanysia was severely wounded by a manmade snare set by a poacher in the lower Kruger park . She was found days later severely dehydrated and brought to the Hoedspruit elephant reab center. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The center is helping 17 orphaned elephants.