Orange City proposes new health and wellness facility

ORANGE CITY, Iowa, (KCAU)- People in Orange City could soon have access to a new facility designed to help improve health and wellness in the community. City officials say the 20 million dollar project could help attract new families to town.

On Monday city council approved a land deal with the Orange City Area Health System a big step in turning a piece of land into a 115 thousand square foot health and wellness facility.

“I guess for me I find the expansion to be necessary for the community,” said Orange City resident Ronda Noteboom.

Noteboom was born and raised in the Orange City Community she is looking forward to the proposed Aspire Center for Healthy Living.

“I got a lot of grandkids here and it defiantly would be a fun place to go with them and for them to just have a more healthy active lifestyle as well,” said Noteboom.

The Orange City Area Health System says the multi-use facility would help people of all ages improve their health and wellness.

“It builds upon what we already have and brings things we don’t for the community and provides a new amenity for Orange City,” said Mark Gaul

Community Development Director.

The proposed facility will include an urgent care clinic, a physical therapy center, indoor turf field, and a large fitness center.

“We basically got the 24-hour fitness and then we also have the classes, so we have regular fitness classes and we also have the cross fit so we bring a couple of different components to that part of it we also have a component of personal training,” said Jay Schuiteman owner of OC Fit.

Leaders in Orange City hope this massive new edition will help bring more people and businesses to the region.

“That causes people to want to come here it causes economic growth in our community and by having additional people here to fill jobs that we have or to let them have a richer life it will make Orange City grow,” said Gaul.

“To know the community is headed in that direction and that it is also a priority for them that is a good thing,” said Noteboom.



The project must be approved by voters in Orange City during a special bond vote that will be held on September 10th. There will be community meetings at the end of the month and early in September for people to learn more about the project and have their questions answered.