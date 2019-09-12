Orange City City Administrator Duane Feekes set to retire at end of 2019, position already filled

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mayor and City Council of Orange City has announced that the position of City Administrator has been filled.

Earl Woudstra of Orange City has accepted the position of City Administrator and will be leading the city after the retirement of Duane Feekes, who served the citizens of Orange City for 41-years. Feekes will be retiring at the end of 2019.

Woudstra is a life-long Orange City resident and has recently retired as Athletic Director of Northwestern College. Woudstra has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern College, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Iowa, and a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota.

During Woudstra’s times at Northwestern College, he served on the PResident’s Cabinet, which assisted in strategic planning and budget oversight of the many projects around campus. He was also named to the NAIA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, GPAC Conference AD of the Year, and NAIA Coach of the Year.

Woudstra also served on the Orange City City Council in the role of Mayor Pro Tem from 1999 to 2019, working to promote the development of the Puddlejumpter Trail system and Park development; as well as, serving as council liaison to the Board of Landsmeer Golf Course.

“It has been my pleasure to represent the citizens of Orange City as a city council member for the past 20 years. I now look forward to the opportunity to serve our community as the Chief Administrator. We have dedicated employees, and I look forward to leading this new team. Orange City has so many great things going on – I hope I can use my gifts to honor God and help promote a community that allows its members to thrive,” Woudstra said.

Woudstra will begin his position in mid-November, and Duane Feekes will retire at the end of 2019.