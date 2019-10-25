Opioid summit spreads awareness of epidemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As opioid addiction continues to be a struggle for many Americans, the Rosencrance Jackson Center is focusing on spreading awareness of drug abuse in Siouxland.

The recovery center hosted ‘The Opioid Epidemic: What Does It Really Mean?” Summit at the Stoney Creek Convention Center.

Eleven keynote speakers took the stage to highlight the different kinds of substance abuse treatment available and how drug overdoses impact first responders.

Erik Miller, a speaker for the Keith Stone Treatment Center, explained why the summit was important to the community.

“It’s touching a lot of people, and it’s not good, so what we had hoped to do was bring folks together and kind of educate folks and see what we can do to make a difference,” said Miller.

This was the first year for the Jackson Recovery Opioid Summit and organizers said the turn out of the summit will hopefully inspire a yearly event.