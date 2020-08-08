Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick

(WDVM) — Red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions have been recalled after more than 600 people across the United States got sick with salmonella.

The FDA says the batch of onions likely came from Thomson International, Inc. in Bakersfield, California. The onions were sent to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in every state as well as D.C.

The FDA says the onions shipped nationwide between May 1, 2020, and Aug. 1, 2020, and were sold under the following brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

The USDA has published a list of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products containing recalled onions. For now, the FDA is advising anyone with onions from the above brands not to eat them and to compost them if possible.

Consumers are advised to throw them away if they can’t be composted. The FDA suggests that people who are unsure of where the onions came from should not eat them.

People who may have consumed the bad batch of onions may experience salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, headaches, lethargy, rash, and blood in urine or stool.

If you begin to experience similar symptoms, contact your doctor or call 911 if it is an emergency.