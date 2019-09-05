One victim hospitalized after shooting at Riverview apartments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What started off as a regular day for customers at Bob Roe’s Point after restaurant quickly turned active.

Jacob Boyle, a witness on the scene, described what he saw as police entered the busy restaurant.

“I was sitting down at the table coming in for wings Wednesday and all of a sudden I heard “put your hands up,” said Boyle.

Sioux City Police was in pursuit of the victim from a shooting at the Riverview apartments just behind the restaurant.

Police said the 21-year-old male shooting victim came into the restaurant after getting hit by a bullet.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy Mcclure said the victim has not shared details about the shooting and investigators are still searching for a suspect.

“He was transported to Mercy Medical Center. Currently, we don’t have any description of the suspect,” said McClure.

Police are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information about the incident to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).