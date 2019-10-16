One person injured in collision near Hull, Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A person suffers injuries from a collision near Hull, Iowa.

According to the police, they were called to a motor vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. on Monday, two miles west of Hull, at the intersection of Highway 75 and 310th Street.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said Roger Olson, 63 of Steen, Minneosta was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 while traveling north on Highway 75 when Darcy Techen 47 of Hull, was driving a 2015 Ram 1500 left a stop sign to continue heading east 310th Street is when the two trucks collided.

The press release stated both pickup trucks received approximately $8,000 in damage.

Authorities said Techen was taken to Hegg Memorial Hosptial for minor injuries and Olson had no injuries.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.

