JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street.

A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to complete a U-turn. The driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and collided with the trailer of the semi and entered the ditch, the crash report said.

The driver of the Ford Taurus passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Their name has not been released.

This crash is still under investigation, the Iowa State Patrol said.