One killed after crash with tractor near Winside

WINSIDE, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has died and another was injured after a vehicle collided with a tractor near Winside, Nebraska Monday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they investigated the crash on Highway 35 about five miles south of Winside on Monday around 8:55 p.m.

They said that Brody Vrooman was driving south when his vehicle hit a tractor going south and driven by Jeffrey Aschoff. The vehicle then rolled into the ditch.

A passenger in Vrooman’s vehicle, Andrew Redwing, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vrooman was flown to MercyOne for his injuries. Aschoff was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said that the lack of seatbelts was a significant factor to the injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Winside Fire Rescue, the Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and LifeNet assisted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.