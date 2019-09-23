One injured after Hull ATV crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Hull, Iowa was injured after an ATV crash Sunday.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they investigated an ATV crash at the intersection of 1st Street and Okey Street in Hull Sunday around 3:05 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that Mark Vollink, 42, was driving a 2012 Kawasaki ATV east on 1st Street when he lost control and was ejected from the ATV.

Vollink was taken to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley for his injuries. The ATV was not damaged.

The sheriff’s office cited Vollink for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.