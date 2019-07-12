One dead, another injured after Sioux City stabbing incident

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Abulance with Police Lights_1498844182183.jpg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead and another was injured after a stabbing incident in Sioux City Thursday night.

Authorities received a report of a man having been cut with a knife at the 1700 block of Geneva Street Thursday around 6:50 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two men with multiple cuts. Both were taken to the hospital.

One man, Eleazar Lopez-Martinez, 45, of Sioux City, was later pronounced dead from the wounds.

The other man wasn’t identified. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said that they believe the injuries to the two men were due to a physical conflict between them.

No charges have yet been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

On 7-11-19 at approximately 6:49 p.m., SCPD Officers responded to the 1700 block of Geneva St. for a report of man that…

Posted by City of Sioux City Police Department on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story