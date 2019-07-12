One dead, another injured after Sioux City stabbing incident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead and another was injured after a stabbing incident in Sioux City Thursday night.

Authorities received a report of a man having been cut with a knife at the 1700 block of Geneva Street Thursday around 6:50 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two men with multiple cuts. Both were taken to the hospital.

One man, Eleazar Lopez-Martinez, 45, of Sioux City, was later pronounced dead from the wounds.

The other man wasn’t identified. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said that they believe the injuries to the two men were due to a physical conflict between them.

No charges have yet been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.