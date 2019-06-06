One cadet killed in training accident at West Point, 22 others injured

WEST POINT, N.Y. (ABC News) – A West Point cadet was killed and 22 others were injured when their vehicle overturned in a training accident at the U.S. Military Academy on Thursday morning, according to a West Point spokesman.

“One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets were injured and two soldiers were injured,” said Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a spokesman for the U.S. Military Academy.

Army and local first responders were at the scene treating the injured near the Camp Natural Bridge training site which is on U.S. Military Academy property, officials said.

“They were involved in an LMTV accident that occurred at approximately 6:45am in the training area off of Route 293, ” he added . LMTV stands for Light Medium Tactical Vehicla, and is a truck used for personnel or equipment transport.

“The injured have been transported to local hospitals,” said Ophardt. “Details of the incident are under investigation.”

“West Point officials would like to thank local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene,” said Ophardt.

The accident occurred during annual summer training at the Academy, a source familiar with the incident told ABC News. During the summer months, West Point cadets train in field exercises common throughout the active duty Army.

Motorists were being asked to avoid Route 293.