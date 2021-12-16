SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While information is still being gathered on the omicron variant, a Siouxland doctor claims the symptoms in this variant are not consistent with other Covid-19 variants.

Dr, David Ensz is a family physician at MercyOne Medical Center in South Sioux City. He says loss of taste and smell as well as other symptoms associated with Covid-19 have not been detected in patients who have the omicron variant.

“The data is still pretty early, but it’s looking like the omicron variant can mimic kind of a severe cold or mild flu,” Ensz said. “As far as symptoms go, you may have a sore throat, dry cough.”

Ensz says getting vaccinated as well as the booster shot can help protect you from the omicron variant.