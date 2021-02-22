Omaha Police say man killed in I-480 crash Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died in a crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 480 on the eastern end of the city.

Police say the crash happened late Sunday night, when 35-year-old Agang Wol was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-480 near Dodge Street.

Police say Wol’s vehicle hit another vehicle nearly head-on, and Wol was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police say she is expected to survive.

