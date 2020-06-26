Omaha police ban knees-to-neck restraint

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha officials have announced that the city’s police are now banned from using a knee on a person’s neck to restrain them.

The announcement Thursday from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert follows weeks of civil unrest across the country following the May 25 police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the update to the Omaha Police Department’s use-of-force policy was among several changes announced to beef up training, seek public input and improve diversity within the city government. Schmaderer is also conducting a review of recent protests in the city and the police response to them, at the mayor’s request.