SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men who nearly drowned at Lake Okoboji over the 4th of July weekend remain in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to an official at the Avera Health in Sioux Falls.

The two men, a 21-year-old and 22-year-old, were transported from Okoboji to Sioux Falls.

Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue say a report came in that the 21-year-old man was drowning in the area of Millers Bay on West Lake Okoboji at 4:11 p.m. and could be seen under the water by bystanders who attempted, but failed, to rescue him.

Divers with Fire and Rescue managed to reach the man, bringing him to the surface and conducting resuscitation efforts while transporting him to the shore.

A little over three hours later at 7:31 p.m., a call came in that a 22-year-old man was face down in the water at the Arnolds Park City Beach near Preservation Plaza.

Bystanders in this case were able to rescue him from the water and begin CPR at the beach. Resuscitation efforts continued when emergency services arrived to transport the man

Officials say that at the time of his near-drowning, the 21-year-old had been on a vessel and that how he wound up in the water was under investigation.

The 22-year-old man, meanwhile, had been attempting to swim out to a buoy off the City Beach when he began to struggle, officials report. Two bystanders played a role in getting him back to the beach.

No further information on the men’s conditions is available at this time.