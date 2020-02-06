Ohio man receives 55,000 pieces of mail after mail mix up

TWINSBURG, OH. (WXIX) – A computer glitch is to blame for inundating an Ohio man with thousands of copies of the exact same letter. At least, that’s what a college loan company said.

A Twinsburg, Ohio resident received some 55,000 separate letters last week.

Dan Cain knew there was a problem right away when the clerk at the postal counter told him.

“You’ve got too much mail to walk through the front door,” said Dan Cain, Ohio resident.

So he drove around back and then he saw postal workers wheel out two massive carts full of trays of mail.

“At first we’re shocked. We were like, ‘Are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake?'” said Cain.

It turns out the College Avenue Student Loans Company made that mistake.

He counted 79 trays of letters with about 700 letters in each tray. That’s 55,000 letters, give or take, all of them exactly the same.

A statement from the company regarding his daughter’s student loan. The company told him it was a glitch in their system and apologized.

Now, he has to figure out a way to get rid of them.

“I may just start a fire a bonfire and burn it all,” said Cain.

To make matters worse, the statements, all 55,000 of them, were incorrect. The company had calculated the wrong interest payment.

They apologized for that as well, and yes, they’re sending a new statement, hopefully just one.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again. You know? I might have to return to sender,” said Cain.

In the days since this story was first published, some news organizations have reported the student loan company disputes the claim that there was an error in the interest rate calculation.