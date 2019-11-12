Oglala Sioux executive facing impeachment hearing in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The vice president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe is facing an impeachment hearing later this month after she was accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Three former employees of Darla Black say she was verbally abusive, texted them late at night and made them run errands that were not related to work.

Black has declined to comment on the accusations until her hearing on Nov. 25. Black will be ousted if two-thirds of the 21-member tribal council agrees to impeach her. The hearing comes after the majority of council members recently voted to suspend Black with pay after receiving complaints from the three former employees.

One former employee said Black “demeaned and verbally abused me on a regular basis” when she worked as her administrative assistant.