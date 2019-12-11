Officials say suspicious package at Air Force base was harmless

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a suspicious package detected Wednesday morning at an Air Force base near Omaha contained nothing threatening.

The U.S. Air Force said in a news release that a military K-9 alerted security personnel to the package inside a commercial vehicle that was undergoing a routine check at an Offutt Air Force Base gate.

Military and civilian investigators checked into the package and concluded that it held nothing harmful.

Officials have not released any information about the vehicle or the person or people in it.

