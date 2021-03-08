Officials say pilot killed in small plane crash in Nebraska

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANSLEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in central Nebraska say a pilot has died in a small plane crash in Custer County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Saturday, when the office received a report shortly after 1 p.m. that a single-engine plane had failed to arrive at a Colorado airport as scheduled.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office say the wreckage of the plane was found several hours later in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

Facebook status from Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the body of the plane’s pilot and sole occupant, 74-year-old Keith Walker of Mason City, was found in the wreckage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News