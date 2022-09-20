DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — It’s National Voter Registration Day, and volunteers and organizations all over the country and here in Iowa are making sure everyone is ready to cast a ballot.

In Iowa, October 19 is the first day of absentee voting while the general Election Day is on November 8.

It’s now just 49 days from the November election and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has the steps Iowans can take to prepare.

“Have a voting plan and what your plan might include that, as I said, check your voter registration which decide how you want to vote whether it’s in person or absentee. Make sure your polling site is and all the information is at voterready.iowa.gov or you can call your County Auditor,” said Pate.

You can get more information on how to register to vote in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota here.

KCAU 9 contributed to this report.