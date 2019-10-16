Organizers plan to continue RAGBRAI in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI will still take place in 2020, according to officials with the Des Moines Register.

The announcement comes after the former director of RAGBRAI, T.J. Juskiewicz, said the RAGBRAI staff resigned Tuesday over the Des Moines Register’s handling of the Carson King controversy. He announced that he and the staff started a new bike ride called Iowa’s Ride. It is scheduled for the same days as RAGBRAI is set to occur.

Gannet officials, the parent company to The Des Moines Register, said that RAGBRAI isn’t going anywhere.

“We’ll continue RAGBRAI’s longstanding tradition in 2020 with another great bicycle ride and strong partnerships with Iowa communities to raise money for good causes. Our commitment remains to donate $50,000 to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” said Andy Yost, chief marketing officer of Gannett. “We’re proud of the good RAGBRAI has done for the state since 1973.”

Yost also responded to a question about pursuing legal action against organizers of Iowa’s Ride, saying that the company is exploring all legal options.

RAGBRAI, or the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, will be hosting their 48th annual ride July 19-25, 2020.