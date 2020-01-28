Officials investigate helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others

LOS ANGELES (ABC News) – Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans.

“It’s painful. We really lost somebody legendary today [Sunday],” said Julie Sierra, a fan.

Friends also remembering Bryant as a man respected well beyond the game.

“His evolution as a husband and as a father and as a man that wanted to impacted the community beyond basketball,” said Derek Fisher.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to figure out what caused the helicopter to crash, killing Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others on board.

All of whom had their own stories left to write.

Matt Mauser’s heartbroken over the loss of his wife Christina.

“She could really read people and she was deep. She was very warm, kind,” said Mauser.

The group was headed to Bryant’s daughter Gianna’s basketball game, leaving Orange County just after 9 in the morning. It was expected to be a quick trip but, around 9:45 a.m., the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, just north of Los Angeles.

The fog was so heavy that Los Angeles police grounded their helicopters. Officials said it’s still unclear if the weather played a role in the crash.

On Monday, the reality was setting in. The shock lingering fans remembering Bryant’s drive and the way he inspired people across the country.

“If you just loved basketball and respected hard work and someone that had drive, then you loved Kobe,” said Rene Sotomayor, Kobey Bryant Fan.

The NTSB confirmed to ABC News that its investigators are now on-site and beginning to document evidence. The FBI was also involved in the investigation.