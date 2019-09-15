Officials advise Dakota Dunes residents to evacuate

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors are urging residents to evacuate by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

New projections have increased the Missouri River level stage to 30.6 ft, which could overtop the levee.

For your safety, officials are advising residents to evacuate as soon as possible for 5 days or more. Advising that there may not be enough time to get out in case of an emergency evacuation.

Residents should also plug the floor drains and turn off irrigation systems now.

The Big Sioux River is also approaching flood levels of what we saw back in March and again in June.

Read the entire warning here:

https://nixle.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/pub_media/user55538-1568507133-media1