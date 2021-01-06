Official: New coronavirus strain likely in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus that has been discovered in five states is probably in Nebraska as well, but officials say they haven’t yet confirmed its presence.

Dr. Gary Anthone says the new strain is concerning because it could lead to an increase in hospitalizations in Nebraska.

Anthone says the state’s public health lab is purchasing its own equipment to test for the mutated virus.

The new strain has led to a national lockdown in England, and the virus has been detected in California, Florida, New York, Georgia, and neighboring Colorado.