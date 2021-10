As clouds have cleared out a bit, we’re gonna expect sunnier weather throughout the daytime along with an increase in temperatures. We’ll start off the day with temps in 50’s and southern winds. These southern winds will aid in bringing in warmer weather through the day, pushing forecast highs to the low 80’s for the area. Clouds slowly begin to move in for the area through the afternoon.

Tomorrow will still have warm weather, but cloudier conditions will keep us a few degrees cooler.