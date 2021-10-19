October 19th AM: Last warm and sunny day for the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures in the region will be in the 70’s again as we see highs in to 70’s for the day. Clear and sunny skies with winds coming from the south over 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. the evening has some clouds steadily moving into the area where they’ll stay through the day tomorrow.

