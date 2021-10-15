October 15th AM: Chilly Fall Weather

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temps will be in the 30’s and 40’s for the lows from last night and winds will make it feel like below freezing to the west. We’ll see more sunshine in the area through the day as winds continue to flow from the west and increase to be between 10-20 mph and gusts reach above 30 mph. a cooler day overall, as highs only reach to the upper 50’s and struggle to reach 60°.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories