October 12th AM: Great fall weather

With sunshine and rising temperatures, today will be a beautiful fall day ahead of the rainy weather tomorrow. Starting off the day cool again with temperatures in the 40’s, but as we go through the day temps will rise into the mid 70’s. winds will be light and close to 5 mph through the morning until picking up in the afternoon from the ESE and up to 15 mph. increasing clouds by the early evening as we begin to see the low moving into the area. Late night showers and early morning rain.