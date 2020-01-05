NSP seeks help in locating two wanted, armed, dangerous California brothers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a California homicide and were last in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Chris Corbit, 25, and Jeremy Bailey, 20, were last seen Sunday in the North Platte area. The two are considered armed and dangerous.

They are possibly driving a white, two-door 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, with the license plate possibly being Nebraska license plate 15-EN83.

The authorities warn the public not to approach the men if anyone sees these them or the vehicle. The public should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their location can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Nebraska Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-422-1494.

