LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — According to a release, three old military explosive devices were safely destroyed by the Nebraska State Patrol and members of the Nebraska Air National Guard.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad were assisted by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing in the destruction of three old military ordnances found on personal property.

The release states that on February 24 a resident of Fremont found a grenade that belonged to a deceased family member. The explosive was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office who then contacted the NSP Bomb Squad. Troopers determined the grande was live after inspection. They proceeded to take it to a safe location where it was destroyed.

A few days later on February 27, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office reported another explosive located in Oakdale to the NSP Bomb Squad. The explosive was determined to be a practice bomb. The practice bomb was transported to a safe location and destroyed.

The next day, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office notified the NSP Bomb Squad that they had located what they believed to be a cannon round at a home in Rushville. The round was determined to be a practice bomb and was destroyed at a safe location.

“Explosive devices can be extremely dangerous,” said Trooper Gabe Skalka, Commander of the

NSP Bomb Squad. “If you ever find anything like any of these items, call the authorities

immediately and do not attempt to move it. Our teams can be called-in to handle and dispose of

the items in a safe manner.”