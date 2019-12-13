NPPD to keep electricity rates flat, and offer bill credits

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s largest utility will keep electricity rates flat next year and give customers a small credit on their bills starting in February.

The Nebraska Public Power District’s board approved the 2020 rates on Thursday. Next year will be the seventh year in a row of stable rates for NPPD’s retail customers.

The utility says retail customers will also receive a monthly credit of between 2% and 4% of their bills in 2020.

NPPD’s wholesale customers, which include cities and some rural public power districts, will receive slightly larger credits of about 6.2% a month on average in their bills.