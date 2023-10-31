SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We saw a well-below-average end to the month of October and even received the first measurable snow of the season across Siouxland. Sioux City even broke a daily snowfall record for October 28th with 4″ of snow recorded at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

So what does November have in store for Siouxland?

For at least the first week or two of the new month, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), outlook shows temperatures looking to remain at or just slightly below average, which for early November in Siouxland is between the upper 40s and low 50s for highs and upper 20s and low 30s for lows.

CPC also indicates equal chances of above or below average temperatures during the first couple weeks of November.

Past that, into the middle part of the month, the CPC indicates an increased likelihood of above average temperatures and leans towards above average precipitation as well, especially in western portions of Siouxland.

The monthly outlook for November, however, indicates equal chances of either above, below, or average temperatures and precipitation, so nothing too definitive with the 30-day outlook from the CPC.