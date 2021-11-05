November 5th AM: Rising temperatures for the weekend

After the fog kept us a little cooler through the daytime yesterday, temperatures will rise today and continue to warm up over the weekend. Highs for the area will reach to the low 60’s, though we start the day with some cloud coverage, it’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will also be stronger today ranging from 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. a few clouds are expected over the evening with seasonal low temperatures.

Expect even warmer weather tomorrow as winds abate for the region. The weekend is looking to be a great one that warrants some time outdoors.