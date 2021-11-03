November 3rd AM: More clouds in Siouxland

A cloudy day for the area with another cool start as we see overnight lows in the mid 20’s. We’ll have stronger winds from the south through the daytime ranging between 5-10 mph and we’d begin to see warmer weather today if the clouds weren’t sticking around. Because of that highs are only expected in the mid 40’s again with southern winds through the day.

The evening will have gradually clearing conditions with lows in the 30’s instead as we see warmer weather begin tomorrow with highs forecasted in the 50’s for a return to seasonal.

The warming trend will continue over the next few days, so enjoy the weekend.