Northwest Iowa Woodcarvers display work at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Also shown on Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, was artistic work of the wooden kind. From buffaloes to wolves to snowmen the Northwest Iowa Woodcarvers are displaying some of their finished products to folks in Siouxland. It’s being able to interact with people that make coming to these events the best.

“One of the main reasons we like to come to places like this is because we get to meet the public and let’s face it woodcarving like a lot of hands-on things is becoming a little hard to fill the spots. So if we can find somebody who even wants to give it a try we’re thrilled.” says woodcarver John Beeson.

If you have an interest in getting into woodcarving John says that the group is more than happy to help them start you out with tools, lessons and a block of wood.