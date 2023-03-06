BRITT, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing of a woman in a small town 30 miles west of Mason City.

According to charging documents, Britt police were called to the scene of a dispute with injuries at the 200 block of 4th Street Southeast on March 4 just after 7 p.m. When they arrived they found Monte Eckles, 56, of Britt, outside the residence. Inside the residence, they found Leallen Bergman, 62, of Ventura, who was allegedly deceased from stab wounds. She had been announced dead at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint Eckels allegedly stabbed Bergman with a serrated silver knife. He was transported to the Winnebago County Jail without incident and charged with first-degree murder.

The Case is being investigated by the Britt Police Department with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Hancock County Attorney’s office, the Kanawha Police Department, and the Garner Police Department.

The West Hancock Ambulance Service was also listed as having assisted in the case.